Arvind Kejriwal's govt to provide Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to Delhi farmers

New Delhi, Oct 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the farmers whose crops have been damaged to untimely rains will get a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare.

The Delhi CM said that the compensation amount will be directly credited to the bank accounts of the farmers. He added, "I have issued orders that farmers who have lost their crops will be given compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare."

The Delhi government will provide the compensation after getting the survey report, conducted by revenue officials. "All SDMs-DMs are conducting surveys, I hope it'll complete within 2 weeks after which you'll get your compensation in bank accounts in 1.5-2 months," he said.

The CM further stated the Delhi government is committed to helping the farmers and has been providing compensation ever since the AAP government came to power.

"In the last 5-7 years, since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come to power, whenever such an issue has arisen, the government has always come forward to help. Every time we gave compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare. This is the highest in the country. Somewhere they give Rs 8000, in some other state they give Rs 10,000," Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 13:53 [IST]