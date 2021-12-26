Arvind Kejriwal's govt imposes night curfew in Delhi from Monday

Court stays action against company for hiring Ajay Devgn to drag youngsters into tobacco habit

New Delhi, Dec 26: The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from Monday in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases, according to sources. It will commence from 11 PM and last till 5 AM.

With the Centre urging state governments and union territories to take appropriate actions like imposing night curfews and restricting large gatherings, the Delhi government has now decided to impose night curfew to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, many states government, in a bid to prevent people from gathering in big numbers during Christmas-New Year time, has imposed night curfews.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka have also imposed night curfew.

On Sunday, Delhi registered 290 fresh Covid-19 cases which is the highest since June 10, and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department here.

On June 10, the national capital had reported 305 cases and 44 deaths. The cumulative tally has now risen to 14,43,352 while the death toll is 25,105.

The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation. PTI

Story first published: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 20:16 [IST]