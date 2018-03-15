Arvind Kejriwal may apologise to Arun Jaitley in defamation case: Reports

After apologising to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal will seek a truce with Arun Jaitley in connection with defamation cases against him filed by the Finance Minister.

Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may soon approach Arun Jaitley and others who have filed defamation cases against them and seek out of court settlements.

Kejriwal is facing dozens of civil and criminal cases related to defamation, putting hoardings or posters during election campaigns, violation of Sec 144, public protests etc in Delhi and other parts of India like Varanasi, Amethi, Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, Goa and many other places.

"Most of these cases require personal appearance in court. These cases have been foisted by our political rivals to de-motivate us and keep our leadership busy in these legal matters. The decision to amicably sort out all such legal cases is a strategy as devised by the legal team of the party," AAP sources said.

Jaitley had filed defamation cases after Kejriwal and AAP leaders alleged irregularities in Delhi District Cricket Administration (DDCA), of which the BJP leader was the president.

In an apology today, the Delhi CM said that he had learnt that the "allegations are unfounded".

In his letter, Kejriwal also regretted the "damage caused to your esteem, the hurt caused to your family, friends, well-wishers, followers and the loss" faced by Majithia.

OneIndia News

