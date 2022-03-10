'Endgame' for Congress as Grand old party wiped out from all 5 states

From Charanjit Channi to Pushkar Dhami, here's the list of high-profile politicians who lost in elections

Arvind Kejriwal makes national pitch with Punjab victory speech

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 10: Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has indicated in his victory speech in Punjab that his party is eyeing a bigger role in national politics.

After the AAP's landslide victory in the Punjab assembly elections, Kejriwal thanked the people of the state while claiming that his party is "more than a party" - it's revolution. He said, "'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up."

He urged people to join AAP saying "First there was a revolution in Delhi, then one in Punjab, now it will spread to the country."

"Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Capt Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing," the AAP national convener added.

However, he spoke less about the victory as he spoke about changing the system. "Bhagat Singh once said if we don't change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in last 75 years, these parties and leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system," he added.

Know all about Arvind Kejriwal

Then, he claimed that AAP will create an environment in the country where students do not have to go to foreign countries to pursue higher education. He said, "We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine...With these results people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt'."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 17:22 [IST]