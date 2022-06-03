'Put all AAP ministers behind bars at once instead of…’: Arvind Kejriwal to PM

Arvind Kejriwal denounces politics over Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

New Delhi, Jun 03: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is unfortunate but politics should not be done around it.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after the state government pruned his security cover.

"I believe whatever incidents have happened in Punjab, there should be no politics around them. Sidhu Moosewala was killed, it is really unfortunate.

"Punjab CM has already said they are trying their best and assured that the accused will be soon arrested and given strictest punishment," Kejriwal said on sidelines of his visit to an STP in Delhi's Rohini area.

The assailants had sprayed bullets on 28-year-old Moose Wala in Jawahar Ke village after waylaying his vehicle.

Meanwhile, Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, who is allegedly a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has taken responsibility of killing the singer-politician, calling it an act of 'revenge'.

Sachin Bishnoi, told a news channel on an audio call that he is Lawrence Bishnoi's nephew and was among the shooters who killed the singer. He said that "he killed Sidhu with his own hands".

It should be noted that Lawrence is already the key suspect in the murder case with police suspecting this to be a case of inter-gang rivalry.

Sachin claimed that he killed Moosewala since the singer had gotten their 'brother Vicky Middukhera' killed on August 7 2021, in the parking lot of sector 71 market in Mohali.

Story first published: Friday, June 3, 2022, 15:43 [IST]