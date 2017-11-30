Arvind Kejriwal approves additional fund for Safai Karamcharis

The Delhi Government led by Arvind Kejriwal on November 30 approved additional fund of Rs 442.78 crores to three MCDs only to be used for payment of safai karamcharis, including their salaries.

The fund has been released with the aim for the betterment of safai karamcharis who had claimed that not enough is being paid to them from respective corporations.

This decision comes after a delegation of safai karamcharis had met the Chief Minister to apprise him of the financial problems being faced by the safai karamcharis of MCDs.

However Kejriwal also said the government was paying the MCDs much more than what was being paid in the preceding years, but it is astonishing that the Safai Karamcharis are still facing problems.

Citing an example, the delegation of safai karamcharis was informed that in 2013-14 the East DMC got Rs 287.72 crores compared to Rs. 948 crores in 2016-17. Similarly, the North DMC received Rs. 808.77 crores in 2013-14 compared to Rs. 1318.26 crores in 2016-17.

The CM had assured the delegation on Wednesday, of an additional fund to be released by the Delhi Government for the MCDs very soon.

