Aruna Miller takes oath on Bhagwad Gita and radicals in US are unhappy

The IAMC has been in the news many times. It has often rewarded journalists who have drummed up an anti-India and anti-Hindu rhetoric

New Delhi, Jan 20: Aruna Miller, a 58-year old Indian-American bevame the first Indian-American to be elected as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Maryland, United States.

Aruna who took her oath of offie on the Bhagwad Gita, a sacred Hindu scripture.

This has however not gone down well with radical Islamist groups such as the Indian American Muslim Council.

Protest against Hindutva at the inauguration of Maryland Governor

@iamwesmoore and Lt. Governor @arunamiller. The protestors are demanding that Lt. Gov. Miller apologise for her ties to Hindutva and donate the Hindutva money received during the campaign to charities, IAMC said in a tweet.

US midterm polls: Aruna Miller first Indian-American to win Maryland LG race

Protest against Hindutva at the inauguration of Maryland Governor @iamwesmoore and Lt. Governor @arunamiller.



The protestors are demanding that Lt. Gov. Miller apologize for her ties to Hindutva and donate the Hindutva money received during the campaign to charities. pic.twitter.com/IlpdeucyCD — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) January 18, 2023

Aruna Miller's open acceptance of the Hindu faith also did not go down too well with other radical Islamists.

The radicals had earlier attacked Tulsi Gabbard, a former Congresswoman for following her Hindu faith. She had criticised the Islamist ideology and said that this had inspired terror attacks and the declaration of war against America after the 9/11 attack.

Tulsi Gabbard also said that it is the Islamist ideology which fuelled terrorist attacks around the world and is also the foundation for the so-called Islamic countries, such as Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia for their discriminatory politicise against Christians, Hindus, Buddhists and Atheists.

Elected representatives in the United States take oath on the Bible.

Aruna Miller had said that Hinduism is not just a religion. According to her, it is more of a culture. We are the seekers of peace and making sure that good things happen in the world and others as well.

The IAMC on the other hand has been drumming up an anti-Hindu sentiment for long. There have been instances when it has rewarded journalists for drumming yup an anti-India sentiment.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 14:57 [IST]