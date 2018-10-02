Artists from 124 countries contribute musically through Gandhiji's favourite bhajan Vaishnav Jan...

New Delhi, Oct 2: On the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, artists from over 124 countries have contributed musically by paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi through his favourite bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye'. Star performers included President Baron Divavesi Waqa of Nauru. The Famous Gujarati hymn was penned by the 15th century poet Narsimha Mehta. This was one of the favourite bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi which was included into the roster of prayers routinely sung before his meetings.

The ministry of external affairs said that All Indian Missions abroad identified a local artists or a group to record the bhajan in the run-up to Gandhi Jayanti. So the result is an eclectic, colourful and rich rendition of the hymn infused with the local flavor of the region. Artists from country like Armenia to Angola, Sri Lanka to Serbia, Iraq to Iceland, prominent local singers and groups have showcased their talent to this favourite hymn of the Mahatma. One or two videos from different regions of the world were then put together in a fusion video of about five minutes to give a flavour of the bhajan as recorded by different artists. It is expected to have contribution from all the countries recognized by the United Nations.

Ministry said that star performers in this included President Baron Divavesi Waqa of Nauru. President Waqa's gesture was not just a special tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary but was also a personal gift from him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a medley version of the famous bhajan by artists from over 40 countries, during the closing ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference in the presence of the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Gutierrez, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti and other prominent personalities.