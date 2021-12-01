Arrivals remain smooth in Delhi as new Omicron norms for travel kicks in

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: The arrivals at the Delhi Airport have been smooth since the new rules for international travellers kicked in from today amidst the Omicron scare.

"Operations for International arrivals are running smooth after the implementation of the New guidelines laid down by @MoHFW_INDIA," the airport said in a tweet.

"Total 1013 passengers from 4 'at risk' flights, successfully completed arrival formalities due to availability of Rapid PCR Test along with RTPCR test. 792 passengers decided to take Rapid PCR Test and 221 passengers opted for RT-PCR Test," another tweet read.

Operations for International arrivals are running smooth after the implementation of the New guidelines laid down by @MoHFW_INDIA. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ru1wUr238I — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 1, 2021

The list of countries deemed at risk for now are United Kingdom, all 44 countries in Europe, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel. Passenger from at risk countries are advised to prepare to wait at airports till results are out, the Centre had said.

The newly issued rules by the Centre for international travellers will be effective from today. Following a high level meeting, the rules were issued. At the meeting the public health preparedness was reviewed in the wake of Omicron, a new variant of COVID-19.

Passenger from at risk countries will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival. They can't leave the airport until their results are out. If negative they have to undergo 7 day home quarantine and will be re-tested on day 8. State officials will visit their homes to ensure effective home isolation, the Centre had said.

Test track treat strategy has been re-emphasised. States have been advised not to let their guard down. States to ramp up testing as the Omicron variant cannot escape the RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests.

States advised to continue monitoring areas where recent clusters of positive cases have emerged.

Preparedness of health infrastructure including the availability of ICU, Oxygen beds, ventilators, etc., with a focus on rural areas and pediatric cases have been advised.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 10:14 [IST]