Arrest of Headley 2: Thanks to WB police this man had escaped in 2014

The arrest of Abdul Naeem is sure a relief for the security agencies. The man dubbed as David Headley 2 had conducted a reconnaissance at several places and was set to pass on the information to the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Why his arrest is relief is because the agencies had this man back in 2014, but thanks to some complicit behaviour by the West Bengal police he managed to slip out.

Naeem was arrested first in West Bengal only to escape again when he was being brought down to a court in Mumbai. According to the cops, Naeem managed to escape when the train in which he was being transferred stopped in Chattisgarh.

Naeem's family had moved the Bombay high court stating that he had been murdered by the police. They said that he was suffering from a kidney ailment and hence the chances of him escaping were very remote. The Bombay HC ordered the setting up of an SIT to probe into the allegations.

After a detailed probe, it was submitted by the SIT that the West Bengal police had helped Naeem escape. It was found that Naeem despite being such a dangerous and high profile criminal was being brought to the court without handcuffs. The SIT also revealed that Naeem had not been murdered as was alleged by the family. Further the agency also said that it had filed cases against the West Bengal police officials for allegedly helping Naeem escape.

Investigations had shown that there was not enough precaution taken while transporting Naeem from West Bengal to Mumbai. The lack of proper security measures and also the fact that he was not handcuffed goes on to show that Naeem was aided by the five cops.

