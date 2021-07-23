Arrest is Illegal: Raj Kundra moves Bombay HC against arrest in porn films case

Explained: Amid Raj Kundra's arrest, what does the Indian law tell about making porn movies in India?

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 23: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has filed a petition in Bombay High Court, challenging his arrest in a case related to production of pornographic films. Kundra has reportedly said that his arrest is 'illegal'.

The plea said that the content in question "does not depict direct explicit sexual acts and sexual intercourse but shows only material in the form of short movies which are lascivious or appeal to the prurient interest of the persons at best."

Kundra was arrested on the night of July 19 by the city police's crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The police have claimed, the 45-year-old businessman was gaining financially from the illegal activity of making and selling pornographic material.

The police had claimed they have seized Kundra's mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinised and also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced another accused, Ryan Thorpe, before the court, which extended his custody till July 27.