Arrangements in place for candidates to file nomination online: CEC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: The Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora said today that arrangements will be in place for candidates to file their nominations online.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the elections to 4 states and one Union Territory, Arora said that voting will be allowed for an hour extra, just like in the case of Bihar.

Webcasting arrangement will be in place at polling stations in critical and vulnerable areas, the CEC also said. Further Arora also said that door to door campaigning will be restricted to five person including the candidate. On the road shows, the CEC said that the same can be held.

He also said that the vaccination drive has made the situation more conducive for elections. Everyone on poll duty have been declared as a frontline worker for the purpose of the vaccine against COVID-19.