10-12 persons feared dead as a rescue boat capsized in Sangli

India

oi-Vikas SV

Pune, Aug 08: Around 12 people are feared dead after a boat ferrying them reportedly capsized in Maharashtra's Sangli where incessant rains have wreaked in last one week or so.

"A boat overturned near Bhamnal in Palus block of Sangli district. There were 27-30 villagers on that boat. So far, 9 bodies have been recovered, and 16 people have been rescued. Rest still missing," reports quoted Divisional Comissioner of Pune Division Deepak Mhaisekar as saying.

"It was a rescue boat of locals who were trying to take people from flooded area to safer place. 9 bodies taken out till now. 10-12 are feared dead. Search for rest is on. Search and rescue operation on," news agency ANI quoted Milind Bharambe, Special Inspector General (Law & Order), Maharashtra Police as saying.

Nearly 2.5 lakh people have already been evacuated in Sangli, Kolhapur and Pune due to incessant rains.

In July, eight people, all in their early and mid-twenties, were killed after the boat that they were on capsized near Nagpur.

In the same month, at least two persons, including a minor, drowned and two others went missing after a boat capsized in the Chilika Lake due to a thunderstorm in Odisha.