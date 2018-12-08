Armyman, suspect in Bulandshahr cop's killing, detained in J&K: Report

  • search
    Sopore, Dec 8: Army soldier who is suspected of killing a policeman during Bulandshahr violence in Uttar Pradesh has been detained by his unit in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Martyred cop Subodh Kumar Singh. PTI file photo
    According to NDTV reports, Jitendra Malik, also known as Jeetu Fauji, was detained last night by a team of the Uttar Pradesh police from Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, sources said. However, the army and the police have officially not confirmed it.

    Jitendra Malik has been named in the FIR in connection with the violence.  Total 9 persons arrested till now.

    A special investigation team's (SIT) report had suggested that police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a villager identified as Sumit were shot dead with the same bore (.32) pistol or pistols. Police believe the pistol belongs to Jeetu Fauji who reportedly opened fire, killing the policeman.

