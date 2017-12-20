Army recovers body of soldier went missing in avalanche

Army recovered the body of its personnel, rifleman Moorthy, who went missing in Gurez area, during an avalanche on December 12. Hopes of finding alive the five soldiers, who went missing following heavy snowfall along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, are faded as blizzard-like conditions hampered search and rescue operations.

Also, another soldier Sepoy Koushal Singh' body was recovered, who went missing after an avalanche hit a patrol party in Nowgam sector.

Two soldiers slipped down a mountain slope in Naugam sector of Kupwara district while three others went missing from a forward post in Kanzalwan sub-sector of Gurez in Bandipora district during heavy snowfall. An Army porter is missing since Since December 11 after he came under an avalanche at Tulail in Gurez sector.

(With agency inputs)