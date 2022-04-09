YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Armed forces personnel allowed to draw HRA without furnishing NAC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to dispense with a norm that mandated armed forces personnel to furnish a 'no accommodation certificate' (NAC) to become eligible for house rent allowance (HRA), news agency PTI reported.

    The defence ministry on Friday said the armed forces personnel, who have not been allotted government accommodation, will now be able to draw HRA without the requirement to produce NAC.

    Armed forces personnel allowed to draw HRA without furnishing NAC

    "With the aim to ensure the welfare of Armed Forces personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal to dispense with the furnishing of no accommodation certificate to become eligible for house rent allowance," it said in a statement.

    Under the existing policy, armed forces personnel have to apply separately for issuance of NAC from the concerned accommodation offices, which resulted in delays in processing the claims for HRA.

    "The revised policy is a significant step in line with the government's policy for simplification of the existing procedures. The revised policy will result in a reduction in paperwork and enable faster disbursement of the HRA to the armed forces personnel," the ministry said.

    (PTI)

    More ARMED FORCES News  

    Read more about:

    armed forces hra

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 9:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X