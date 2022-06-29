Are you a groundwater user? June 30 is last date to seek permission for withdrawal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 29: All groundwater users whether existing or new are required to take permission for groundwater withdrawal latest by Thursday, June 30.

The Ministry of Dal Shakti in a public notice called the attention of all ground water users including drinking and domestic use for residential apartments, group housing societies, government water supply agencies in urban areas, bulk water supplier, industrial, infrastructure, mining projects and swimming pools to take permission for groundwater withdrawal by June 30.

The ministry also said that all existing users are being given a one time opportunity to register their groundwater withdrawal by June 30 2022. They have to pay a registration fee of Rs 10,000 for submission of the complete application before September 30 2022.

The ministry while asking ground water users to register with the Central Ground Water Authority also said that strict action would be initiated against users who continue to withdraw groundwater without seeking an NOC from the Central Ground Water Authority and such withdrawal of groundwater shall be considered to be illegal. For more details log on to https://cgwa-noc.gov.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 16:17 [IST]