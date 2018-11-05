Are Congress infighting boon for the BJP in 3 states where it wants to return to power

New Delhi, Nov 5: It is not just any particular state but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking more on infighting in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan than anything. The BJP is more hopeful with the Congress infighting even in the state where every survey disappointed the party - Rajasthan.

Recently there was a face off between the two senior Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh when Lok Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia and former chief minister Digvijay Singh that was a major set back for the party in the state which is hoping to form the government after 15 long years.

However, the Congress is claiming that the matter has now been resolved and just before the election a better coordination will be visible in the state. In Chhattisgarh, former Congress leader Ajit Jogi has been humiliating the Congress quite often and in such a situation Rajasthan is the only place where there is palpable anger against chief minister Vasundhara Raje and the party is confident of returning to power. But infighting in the Congress is troubling the party in the state too.

Sources said that Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot will contest Assembly election and it is learned that he is the first preference of the Congress for the post of chief minister in the state while state Congress president Sachin Pilot is also aspiring to become chief minister. This is a big challenge for the party. Gehlot is seeking ticket for his supporters in large number and likely to get also. On the other hand there is control of supporters of Sachin in the organisation in Rajasthan.

Sources said that before the Congress fights it out with the BJP in Rajasthan Assembly elections, it has to pass through internal war which is even bigger. The strategy of the BJP to change maximum number of candidates might bring some dividend to the party. And due to lack of clarity and indecisiveness in the Congress, the BJP has been able to make its position slightly better than what it was around a month or a fortnight ago but the Congress is still ahead in every survey.

There is a lot on stake in these elections which are happening barely six months earlier from the general elections of the country. So the BJP is trying every bit to return to power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan so the opposition could be demoralized as well for the hustings in 2019. The RSS is also well behind the BJP to clinch these victories. Actually there has always been differences between the RSS and Vasundhara Raje but this time round things on that count are much better giving some more hope to the BJP.