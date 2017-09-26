APSET 2017 results declared, how to check

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The APSET 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

APSET 2017 results declared, how to check

A total of 32282 candidates have appeared for the examination. The primary answer keys were displayed on August 10. The exam was held on July 30, 2017 in 31 subjects across six regional centres at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram (Rajamundry), Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur and Thirupati.

Nearly 43,023 candidates were registered for APSET 2017. A total of 4,095 applications were filed for Telugu only, followed by life sciences, chemical sciences and English. The results are available on apset.net.in.

How to check APSET 2017 results:

  • Go to apset.net.in
  • On the homepage, click on the APSET result link flashing on the top of the homepage.
  • There will be a result and a cut-off link Step 4: Click on
  • Click on result link
  • A pdf file will open displaying shortlisted candidates roll numbers Step 6:
  • View result
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

andhra pradesh, results

Story first published: Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 7:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 26, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...