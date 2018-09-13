  • search

Apple brings dual-SIM support to iPhone: How e-SIM works in India ?

By
    Bengaluru, Sep 13: For the first time ever, Apple has announced iPhones with Dual SIM functionality on its smartphones. The new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR have added digital SIM, more popularly known as e-SIM. The secondary SIM on the iPhones is an eSIM which Apple had first introduced with the Watch Series 3 in India.

    What’s an eSIM?

    The term 'eSIM' is an amalgamation of the words "electronic" and "SIM," simply referring to an electronic, non-replaceable variant of a traditional SIM card. The e-SIM stays on the device and cannot be physically pulled out like the traditional SIM slots. It's more compact in size and can be used in variety of devices including smartphones. An eSIM will make it easier to take advantage of the dual-SIM capabilities and swap out a second number if you change jobs or carriers. This technology means that thinner and smaller devices can connect to a mobile network. If the eSIM is used on a wearable such as an Apple Watch or a computing device, it is easy to get your service provider to replicate your phone number on the secondary device.

    How eSIM technology works?

    Note that to use two different carriers, your iPhone must be unlocked. If a CDMA-based carrier (such as Verizon or Sprint in the US) provides your first SIM, then your second SIM will not support CDMA.

    How to use eSIM?

    To use the eSIM you will have to activate your cellular plan with a QR code provided by your carrier. You can store more than one eSIM in your device, but can only use one at a time.

    Google Pixel 2 was the first smartphone to come with e-SIM support

    Note that Google Pixel 2 was the first smartphone to come with e-SIM support. However, the e-SIM version of the phone was only available on the US.

    Apple to partner Airtel, Reliance Jio for eSIM support in India

    Telecom operators Airtel and Reliance Jio offer eSIM support and will be able to provide connectivity for the newly launched iPhones. The telcos have already been supporting eSIM for Apple Watch 3 in India.

