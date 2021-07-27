APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Top inspiring quotes by Missile Man of India to skyrocket your dreams

Why is World Students' Day celebrated on APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday, what is this year's theme?

New Delhi, July 27: Known as the Missile Man of India, Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen was an Indian aerospace scientist and also served as the 11th President of India.

Dr Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram city in Tamil Nadu.

He played a leading role in the development of India's missile and nuclear weapons programs and was also an author but above anything else, he wanted the world to remember him as a teacher.

APJ Kalam, who would have turned 84-year-old on October 15 in 2021, took his last breath on July 27 in 2015 after a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong.

On his death anniversary, here are 10 of his most inspiring quotes at are sure to give wings to your goals and skyrocket your dreams:

Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

"To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

You have to dream before your dreams can come true.

The best brains of the nations may be found on the last benches of the classrooms.

Your best teacher is your last mistake.

All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.

Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others."

Two rules for a peaceful life: Depression in failure should never go to heart, and ego in success should never go to the brain.

I am not handsome but I can give my hand to someone who needs help... Because beauty is required in the heart, not in the face.

