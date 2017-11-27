AP: Students of Fathima College climb cell tower demanding re-location

Students of Vijayawada's Fathima College on Sunday climbed a mobile reception tower on the 27th day of their agitation demanding that the government allot seats for them in a medical college.

The Fathima College students and parents started their protest at Vijayawada Dharna Chowk for over three weeks. But since there was no response from the state government, they decided to climb the mobile cell tower.

They stayed in the tower making several demands for about eight hours. When the police tried to bring them down by force, the students threatened to jump down.

It is learned that around 100 students lost their seat in Fatima Medical College after it failed to comply with Medical Council of India (MCI) norms in 2015-16 academic year.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who intervened in the matter, directed Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas to talk to the Centre and do justice for them.

OneIndia News