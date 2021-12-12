YouTube
    AP: Lance Naik Sai Teja's body reaches his hometown in Chittoor

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Tirupati (AP), Dec 12: The mortal remains of young soldier B Sai Teja, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Defence officials reached Madanapalle in Chittoor district on Sunday.

    Lance Naik Sai Tejas body reaches his village in AP

    Later, the mortal remains of Lance Naik Sai Teja were taken out in a traditional procession through the thoroughfares of Madanapalle to his native village Eguvaregadai where elaborate arrangements were being made for the last rites to be conducted later on Sunday, an official told PTI.

    The body of Naik that reached Bengaluru on Saturday was taken in a customarily bedecked special ambulance to his place of birth, amid a huge display of tearful salutations by a crowd that included local public, students and top officials of the district administration, he added.

    Sai Teja, who joined the Army a decade ago, is survived by his wife Symala, 5-year old son Mokshagna and 3-year-old daughter Darshini and his parents. Politicians cutting across party-lines in Andhra Pradesh had condoled the demise of Sai Teja.

    X