  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AP assembly polls: Average winning percentage was 50.7

    By
    |

    Vicky Nanjappa, Aug 27: The MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2019 won by an average of 50.7 % of total votes polled. In the 2014 elections MLAs won by an average of 50.03 % of total votes polled, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    103(59%) MLAs won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

    AP assembly polls: Average winning percentage was 50.7

    71(41%) MLAs won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency.

    Out of 151 MLAs of YSRCP, 53(36%) won with less than 50 % of total votes polled in their constituencies. 17(74%) out of 23 MLAs from TDP and 1(100%) MLA from Jan Sena Party have won with less than 50% of total votes polled in their constituency.

    In a first, Andhra Pradesh reserves 75% private jobs for locals

    60(62%) out of 96 MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

    98(60%) out of 163 crorepati MLAs analysed have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

    Margin of Victory:

    • 7 MLAs have won with a margin of victory of less than 2000 votes.
    • 3 MLAs have won with more than 50% of margin of victory.

    MLAs with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

    • 61 out of 96 MLAs with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.
    • Among these 61 MLAs, 8 MLAs have won with more than 20% margin of victory.
    • Among these, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP) from Kadapa constituency won with 32.87 % margin of victory.
    • There are 20 MLAs with a clean background who have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 20 MLAs,3 have won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

    Video of langur studying with kids at school in Andhra Pradesh goes viral

    Crorepati MLAs and their Margin of Victory:

    • 11 out of 163 crorepati MLAs have won against a non-crorepati runners up.
    • Among these 11 MLAs, only one MLA has won with more than 20 % margin of victory.
    • Among these, Thoguru Arthur from Nandikotkur constituency won with 23.5% margin of victory.
    • There are 7 non-crorepati MLAs who have won against crorepati runners up. One of them has won with more than 20% of margin of victory.

    Performance of Women MLAs:

    • Among the 175 MLAs,14 are women. All of them won with more than 40% of vote share in their constituencies.
    • Among the women MLAs, Kangati Sreedevi (YSRCP) from Pattikinda Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 59.8 % in her constituency and 24.9% of margin of victory.

    More MLAS News

    Read more about:

    mlas association of democratic reforms votes andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 6:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue