Antilla bomb scare: NIA close to cracking motive, names Hiran as co-conspirator

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 08: The National Investigation Agency has claimed that businessman, Mansukh Hiran was a co-conspirator in the Antilla bomb scare case.

The NIA said that the other accused in the case conspired to eliminate Hiran between March 2 and 3.

Hiran was reported missing on March 4 and the next day his body was found in a creek at Kalwa.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh while seeking custody of Sachin Waze in the same case said that Hiran was a conspirator involved in planting the SUV with gelatine sticks. We are close to finding out the motive, Singh also told the court.

Antilla bomb scare: Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh records statement

Further the NIA said that it suspected that Waze may have provided the financial aid to kill Hiran.

The NIA also found CCTV footage of a meeting between Waze and Hiran held on February 17, the same day the latter claimed that his vehicle in which the gelatin sticks were planted was stolen. Further the NIA said that Hiran was being convinced to take the blame, but he had refused.

"He is a police officer who is well aware of his legal rights, which he is using to dodge the agency. He is not an ordinary person, he has led many investigations," Singh told the court while arguing that the agency wants to find out why such a plan was formed.

Waze's lawyer, Aabad Ponda did not oppose the NIA's plea seeking extension of his custody, but told the court that his client was taken to CSMT on Tuesday wearing handcuffs. He said that such treatment should not be meted out to anyone, certainly not a police officer.