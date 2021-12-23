YouTube
    Anti-national forces trying to spread anarchy in Punjab: CM Charanjit Singh Channi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ludhiana/Chandigarh, Dec 23: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to spread anarchy as the state is prepping up for elections. It comes after a bomb blast in the Ludhiana district courts complex which killed one person and left five injured.

    "As elections are nearing, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and people should also be alert," he said while expressing apprehension that the person who died in the blast might be operating the bomb.

    Channi said earlier sacrilege attempts were made but they did not succeed. Now, this blast has been carried out, the CM said. Channi, Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu also visited a hospital in Ludhiana and enquired about the health of those injured in the blast.

    Talking to reporters in Ludhiana, he said prima facie, it appears that the person who died in the incident was operating the bomb. The injured people are out of danger, the CM added.

    He expressed fear that an attempt is being made to "spread anarchy" in Punjab, ahead of the state Assembly polls. "I want to make it clear that peace will be maintained at all costs," he said. "Our police are capable of maintaining law and order," he said. "But which agencies were trying to disturb Punjab's peace will become clear as investigations are on," he said, adding that those responsible will be dealt with sternly. PTI

    Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 19:05 [IST]
