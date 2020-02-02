Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha president Ranjeet Bachchan shot dead

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 02: The Uttar Pradesh unit head of Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead in Lucknow by unknown assailants on Sunday when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

A police official said Ranjeet Bachchan (40) was killed in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Hazratganj police station.

He said the killing prima facie appears to be a fallout of some family dispute, but the police are investigating all possible angles.

Sources said PTI that Bachchan was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party.