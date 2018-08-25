Anshu Prakash assault case: AAP plea dismissed, Court refuses to restrain media

New Delhi, Aug 25: Delhi's Patiala House court on Saturday dismissed AAP MLAs' plea to restrain police from sharing information with media in Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash alleged assault case. The court will consider charge-sheet on September 18.

Delhi Police says, "AAP leaders are making derogatory remarks on Delhi police. They are maligning our image & also trying to influence court proceedings."

Also Read | ''I had resigned from DDC in April, to join the legal profession'' says AAP leader Ashish Khetan

Counsel for AAP said, 'this is not a simple matter. Chief Secretary is complainant and the Chief Minister is accused. Delhi police trying to make this a media trial'.

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet on August 13. Subsequently, the AAP had approached the Patiala House Court seeking an order to restrain cops from sharing contents of the chargesheet with the media.

The Delhi Police named Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other AAP MLAs as accused in its charge sheet in the case.

Also Read | Delhi : 22,000 community toilets built in 3.5 years by AAP govt

Kejriwal and Sisodia have been booked for criminal conspiracy - the duo can be jailed for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years if convicted. Nine other AAP MLAs have been booked for criminal conspiracy.