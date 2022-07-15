Ansari plot gets murkier as BJP backs lawyer's claim

New Delhi, July 15: The BJP on Friday backed the fresh claims made by Dr Adish Aggarwala, chairman of the All India Bar Association, against former vice-president Hamid Ansari.

He said that both Ansari and Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh evaded some details in their statements on Ansari attending the International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights. This comes amidst the controversy over a Pakistani journalist's claim that he had visited India several times and shared crucial information with the ISI.

"I wish to set out the facts based on records. The International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism & Human Rights was held on December 11 & 12, 2010 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The then Vice-President Hamid Ansari had attended the conference. But Nusrat Mirza was neither an invitee, nor had he attended it. Even Nusrat Mirza has not referred to this Conference in his interview. It is recalled that when the aforesaid Conference was being organized, an invitation to attend the Conference had been sent to Mr. Hamid Ansari in his capacity as Vice-President of India. Mr. Ashok Dewan who at that time was working as Director, Vice-President Secretariat had informed me that the Vice-President has desired that Pakistani journalist Mr. Nusrat Mirza be invited to the Conference," Dr. Aggarwala said.

Dr, Aggarwala said that the request was not kept as Mirza was from the media and Pakistan's judges or lawyers were not invited. He also said that the Congress leaders are trying to mask the alleged meeting and are making insinuations and veiled statements on the social media that the Pakistani journalist, Nusrat Mirza had attended the conference organised by me.

'Never invited or met him': Hamid Ansari on row over Pak journalist

"Mr Dewan called me up the day before the Conference and expressed displeasure of the Vice-President. He also informed me that Mr Hamid Ansari has felt offended and will now attend the inaugural ceremony for only twenty minutes although he had initially agreed to participate in the event for an hour. On the next day, Mr. Ansari left the ceremony after twenty minutes itself as had been informed by Mr Dewan," the statement further added.

"They are only trying to draw advantage from the fact that I am co-author of biographies on Prime Minister titled Narendra Modi - A Charismatic and Visionary Statesman with British author Sarah Marchington and Narendra Modi: Harbinger of Prosperity & Apostle of World Peace with American Poet & Author Ms Elisabeth Horan and are making irresponsible assertions," Dr, Aggarwala also said.

Mirza had claimed that he had been invited to India several times by Ansari. He said that he had given secret and classified information to the ISI.

Ansari on his part said that the allegations are baseless. I had not invited anyone as the invitations were dealt by the organisers. He also said that invitations to foreign dignitaries by the Vice-President of India are on the advise of the government, generally through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson MEA while refusing to comment said, " "I have seen some media reports but I cannot comment on it. I don't have the details about the media report and it is uncorroborated. I would not like to comment on both the points."

