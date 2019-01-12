Another religious preacher arrested in Islamic State case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New delhi, Jan 12: The NIA has arrested one more person in connection with the ISIS inspired module case. The arrested is part of the outfit that went by the name Harkat ul Harb e Islam.

Accused Muhammad Absar, 24 years, Resident of Jasora, Meerut, UP who teaches at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan, Piplera, Hapur Ghaziabad was arrested on January 11.

Also Read | Recovery of arms from naxals: NIA files supplementary chargesheet

Today the NIA carried out searches in Meerut and Hapur with the support of UP Police at 3 locations connected with Muhammad Absar.

He had visited 3 places in J&K in the months of May and August 2018 along with another accused Iftekhar Sakib in connection with the terror conspiracy.