Three policemen shot dead in Kashmir on Eid

Srinagar, Aug 22: Three police officials were shot dead by the terrorists in Kashmir on Wednesday (August 22). Inspector Mohammed Asharf Dar was shot dead at his home in Pulwama this evening, making him the third cop to be killed by the terrorists on the holy day of Eid.

Earlier today, terrorists shot dead a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The cop, who was fired at Loswani Newa area in Pulwama, has been identified as Mohammed Yaqoob Shah.

Shah was rushed to a hospital and his condition was said to be serious. he later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier in the day, a special police official (SPO) was shot dead by militants after he came out of Eid prayers in a Kulgam village, police said.

The deceased was identified as Fayaz Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Ramzan Shah, the resident of Zangalpora who was coming out of Eidgah in Augam village when suspected militants shot him dead.

Reports said that the cop was coming out from a local mosque after Eid prayers and was on way to home when the gunmen fired upon him at Awgam village.