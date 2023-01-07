Another Kerala woman dies after consuming biriyani

No injuries to private parts, reveals autopsy report of Delhi woman who was dragged by car

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kasargod, Jan 07: In yet another case of food-poisoning, a Kerala woman aged, 20 has died after she allegedly consumed 'Kuzhimanthi' a biriyani dish from a hotel in Kerala.

The police said that Anju Sreeparvathy from Perumbala near Kasargod had eaten 'Kuzhimanthi' which had she had purchased online from a restaurant named Romans at Kasargod, Kerala on December 31. She had been undergoing treatment since then.

"A case has been registered after her parents filed the complaint. The girl died early Saturday morning," police told Press Trust of India, adding that further action will be taken based on the forensic report.

Global food prices in 2022 hit record high amid drought, war: UN Body

The police said that the girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. From there she was taken to another hospital in Mangaluru in Karnataka, where she breathed her last.

The health minister of the state, Veena George has ordered a probe into the incident. She told reporters at Pathanamthitta, "directions have been issued to the Food Safety Commissioner to file a report with regard to the incident. The DMO is also looking into the incident and the treatment given to the girl."

She also added that the licence of the hotels which are accused of food poisoning will be called under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

Meanwhile, Food Safety Assistant Commissioner of Kasargod, Subimole Y J carried out an inspection and found that the restaurant was clean and their licence active. It was however sealed by the officials.

Udma MLA, Kunhambu took to the social media and expressed his condolences. "Anjushree Parvathi, a second year degree student at Manjeshwar College died of food poisoning a while ago. Condolences," he said on the social media.

'Inmates treated uniformly': Tihar jail on Jain's 'proper food' video

Earlier, this week a nurse in the Kottayam Medical College died after consuming foods from an eatery in Kozhikode. 33-year old Reshmi died after showing symptoms of food poisoning on January 3. She had consumed the kuzhimanthi and al faham at a restaurant. Further over 20 other people fell ill after they consumed the dish. In another incident, over 100 people took ill due to a case of suspected food poisoning on December 29 at a baptism feast at the Pathanamthitta district.

Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 14:05 [IST]