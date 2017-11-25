Animals arrive at the Bengal Safari Park from Jamshedpur and Delhi

Vivian will be amidst new company from Saturday evening. The male Royal Bengal Tiger from Tata Steel Zoological Park, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, is being brought to the Bengal Safari Park, Siliguri.

Vivian will join the two Royal Bengal tigers already present in the park. Accompanied by a 10 member team of the West Bengal Zoo Authority, Vivian is scheduled to arrive at the Bengal Safari Park on Saturday evening.

On Friday herbivores including 20 Chitals, 5 Hog Deer, spotted deer and 9 Sambar deer arrived from the Jamshedpur and Delhi zoos.

"All the animals will be kept in quarantine first to allow them to acclimatize and adapt to the changes. Following this they will be put out on display" stated Arun Mukherjee, Director of the Park.

The park draws a lot of visitors both locals as well as tourists during holidays. Footfalls are expected to increase heavily during the Christmas- New Year week.

"By this time we expect to put out the new animals on display including three and a half-year-old Vivian" added the Director.

The park boasts of one-horned rhino, Himalayan black bears, gharial and birds of different species. The elephant safari is a special attraction at the park.

A leopard safari is also on the anvil. "Along with leopards, we expect to introduce white peacocks by next year" added Mukherjee.

Bengal Safari Park is located in Salugarah, 11 km from the heart of Siliguri town in North Bengal. Spread over an area of 200 hectares it was inaugurated in January 2016 and the first of its kind in West Bengal.

OneIndia News