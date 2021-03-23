Anil Deshmukh says stepped out of home on Feb 28 as documents show Maha HM took Nagpur-Mumbai flight on Feb 15

ATS to take 2 accused near creek where Mansukh Hiran's body was found

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Mar 23: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, an NCP leader who is under fire following allegations of corruption by IPS officer Param Bir Singh, on Tuesday said that he is distressed due to the false reports that are doing rounds about him for the last few days.

Deshmukh posted two videos on Twitter, rejecting claims that he had met cops, including Sachin Vaze, during the said period.

Issuing a statement, Deshmukh, however, said in a video posted on Twitter that he was admitted to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital from February 5 to February 15 as he had contracted COVID-19 and discharged on February 15.

"Several journalists were standing outside the hospital as I was stepping out of it. They wanted to ask me some questions. I was feeling weak since I had just recovered from COVID-19.

"So, I sat on a chair near the gate and replied to queries of journalists. Then I immediately got into the vehicle and got home quarantined," Deshmukh said.

He was in home isolation till February 27 and stepped out on February 28 and attended a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, Deshmukh added.

Soon after that, an airline ticket in the name of Mr. Deshmukh started circulating for a private flight from Nagpur to Mumbai on February 15, which was seen to confirm that he was, in fact, in Mumbai at that critical time period.

The flight manifest from the private air charter firm Silver Jubilee Traveller Ltd shows that Anil Deshmukh hd travelled from Nagpur to Mumbai on February 15, 2021.