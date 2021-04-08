Anil Deshmukh's plea in Supreme Court: Justice Kaul highlights seriousness of allegations

Water taxis to be part of Mumbai transportation soon; RoPax ferries on 4 routes by Dec

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 08: The Supreme Court on Thursday began the hearing of a plea filed by the Maharashtra government and former state Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, against Bombay High Court's April 5 order of preliminary inquiry against him by the CBI into corruption allegations made by former Mumbai police commissioner, Param Bir Singh.

During the hearing Justice Kaul stated, "The allegations are very serious. The two persons involved are the Home Minister and the Commissioner. They are closely working together till they fall apart, both were holding a particular position. Then should the CBI not investigate?"

He added that this problem has come to the fore because of the Prakash Singh judgment being ignored by anybody. Retorting to this, Singhvi pointed out that Deshmukh is not holding the Home portfolio anymore.

However, Justice Gupta highlighted that the NCP leader was the Home Minister on the day of the order.