    Angela Merkel to remain seated during National Anthems

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 01: In view of her medical condition, India has accepted a request by the German government to allow Chancellor Angela Merkel to remain seated while the national anthems of both countries are played during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

    It is learnt that certain provisions of the order relating to the National Anthem of India will be invoked to allow Merkel to be seated when the national anthem is played.

    Merkel, during her two-day visit here, will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on further expanding overall bilateral ties. Chancellor Merkel's difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand.

    The exemption as per the order is being invoked based on a request from the German side to accommodate the Chancellor's wish to be accorded the ceremonial welcome, it is learnt.

    Recently, she has been seen seated at various events, which would have normally required her to stand. Earlier this year in July, she remained seated when the German and Danish national anthems played during an event welcoming Denmark's prime minister to Berlin.

    "Chancellor Merkel's difficulties in standing without support are known and lately, she has been seen seated at ceremonial events, both at home and abroad, which would have normally required her to stand," a government official familiar with the development told a leading portal.

    Merkel reached Delhi yesterday on a two-day visit. She was received at the airport by Minister of State in the PMO, Jitendra Singh. During her visit, she, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will co-chair the biennial Fifth Inter Governmental Consultations, after which around 20 bilateral agreements are set to be inked between the two sides. This will be the fifth meeting between the two leaders within a year.

    Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
