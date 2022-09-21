YouTube
    Anganwadi centres should be learning centres as well, says Min Pratima Bhoumik

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kohima, Sep 21: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik has said that Anganwadi centres should also be learning centres for which the workers should be trained.

    The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said this while visiting Aspirational District – Kiphire, Nagaland to review and assess various development projects and schemes implemented in the district by various government departments on Tuesday, an official release said. Kiphire, the aspirational district is one of the remotest district of Nagaland and is about 215 km from the state capital.

    Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik
    Interacting with the district administration officials, Bhoumik said that without good anganwadi centres, there will be no good products in schools and universities. "Anganwadi centre should be a learning centre and the workers should be well trained," she said.

    The Union minister also asked the district administration officials to submit a proposal for setting up a Disable rehabilitation centre in the district. Bhoumik expressed satisfaction on the implementation of various government schemes and projects by various agencies and further asked them to work harder so that more beneficiaries are benefitted.

    She also directed bank officials to make schemes more accessible to the people as there are various bank loans and social welfare schemes implemented by the government. The union minister also visited the Kiphire District Hospital and had an interaction with the doctors and staff.

    More WORKERS News  

    Read more about:

    X