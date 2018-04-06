Andhra special category status: Five YSR Congress Lok Sabha MPs resign

Five MPs of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Friday submitted their resignations to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in protest against the special category status not given to Andhra Pradesh. YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced in February that the party's five MPs would resign if its demand for Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was not fulfilled by the Centre.

The MPs were also upset as their notices for a no-confidence motion against the NDA government could not be taken up for discussion in the House due to continuous disruptions, said a PTI report.

"We do as we say! YSRCP MPs are submitting their resignations today. I challenge @ncbn to make TDP MPs resign and stand united with the people of AP in their rightful demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh," the YSR Congress chief tweeted on Friday.

The YSR Congress and the TDP members have been agitating in both houses of Parliament ever since the second half of the Budget session commenced on March 5, demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP, which was an ally of the BJP, had also quit the NDA over the issue.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

