    Andhra Pradesh HC hands over Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case to NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 5: Andhra Pradesh High Court Friday handed over the investigation of the attack on YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

    YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo
    YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. File photo

    Ministry of Home Affairs had passed an order on December 31 directing NIA to investigate the surgical blade attack of Oct 25, 2018. YSR Congress chief had suffered a minor injury when a man slashed at him with a small knife at Visakhapatnam airport.

    However,  a top police official told PTI that the knife attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy had been carried out by the accused for becoming 'famous' and there was no conspiracy, said on Wednesday.

    Also read: NIA arrests main arms supplier in ISIS inspired module case

    J Srinivasa Rao (30), the assailant employed as a chef at a restaurant at the airport here, was suffering from "split personality syndrome" and had no other motive, Police Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Laddha said.

    At a press conference in Visakhapatnam, he cited the findings of the Special Investigation Team which probed the October 25 attack and said Rao had well planned for it and he wanted to become famous throughout the country.

    (WIth PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 9:01 [IST]
