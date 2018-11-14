Andhra Pradesh gets state emblem post bifurcation

Amaravati, Nov 14: Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday finalised its new emblem for official use, after the state bifurcation in 2014. It has been issued in three colours - multi-colour, blue and black and white.

The State Emblem is inspired by the Amaravati School of Art. It consists of "DhammaChakka" - "the Wheel of Law" embellished with a ring of triratnasalternating with pinnate leaves and precious stones. The three circles of decorative beads in ascending order of numbers - 48 in the inner, 118 in the middle and 148 in the outer circle. "PunaGhataka" - "The vase of Plenty" is at the hub of the DhammaChakka. It is decorated with a four banded garland on the main body with medallions and tassels. There is a braid around the thin neck and a flaring mouth.

The release also stated that the emblem should never be reduced to a size of less than 24 mm in height.

The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier expressed the necessity of having a separate set of symbols for the state after bifurcation. On May 30, neem and black buck were declared as the state tree and animal, respectively. On the other hand, rose-ringed parakeet was named as the state bird and jasmine the flower. The announcement was made by Principal Secretary of Environment and Forests G Anantha Ramu.

The new state of Telangana was created from Andhra Pradesh in June 2014. While Hyderabad is the shared state capital for both states presently, Andhra Pradesh plans to make Amravati its future capital.