Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila to launch new political party today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Amaravati, July 08: YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is all set to launch a new political party today (July 8). The launch is expected to take place at a private function in Hyderabad. It is also said that Sharmila will also release the party's agenda and a flag at the event.

It can be seen that the day of the launch coincides with the birth anniversary of S Rajasekhara Reddy, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and father of Jagan Mohan and Sharmila.

Along with party loyalists, mother YS Vijyamma is expected to be present at the launch event scheduled for 3pm, multiple media reports said.

In April, Sharmila had announced the launch of her party. Speaking then, Sharmila said she wants to walk on the same path as YSR, hence she is stepping into politics for the first time.

"Exactly, on April 9, 18 years back from Chevella, YS Rajasekhara Reddy began his Pada Yatra and he walked for 22 kilometres each day. Listening to the problems of the people, YSR has walked through places and that is the inception of various schemes that were later brought in by YSR," said.

She also said that she wants to walk on the same path as YSR, hence she is stepping into politics for the first time.

Noting that the state lacks an opposition, Sharmila also said that she aims to "bring back the same reign of YSR."

Telangana Assembly polls is scheduled to be held in 2023. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House.

With the new party launch, it is likely bring a tough fight for the KCR government in the upcoming Assembly election.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 8, 2021, 9:02 [IST]