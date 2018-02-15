Ananth Kumar Hegde calls Rahul Gandhi a Khota Hindu

With Rahul Gandhi visiting temple after temple in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde has called the Congress president a "Khota Hindu" (Fake Hindu).

Gandhi had on Tuesday concluded his four-day tour in north Karnataka districts in the first leg of his campaign in the poll-bound state, during which he visited temples, mutts and Dargahs. The Congress President will begin his second phase of tour in the state from February 24.

No stranger to controversies, Hegde had earlier kicked up a row for reportedly linking Islam with terrorism and recently, for his views on changing the Constitution, inviting a sharp attack from the Congress. After a furore over his remark on changing the Constitution, Hegde had tendered an apology in Parliament.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yedyurappa had earlier this week accused Gandhi of hurting Hindu sentiments by visiting a temple after allegedly consuming meat.

Gandhi had, however, defended his visits to temples and religious places, asserting that he would continue them.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

