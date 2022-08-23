Viral video: Elephant gives birth to calf and the response of the herd leaves you in awe

Selling chaats not a shame: How a Mohali girl became role model by starting stall to support education

An old, bedbound man is all smiles as his family performs bhangra to cheer him up | Viral Video

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 23: A viral video of a bedridden man enjoying as his family performs bhangra to cheer him is both heartwarming and a reminder of magic families can create.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal, shared the video of family grooving to the peppy beats of 3 Peg by Punjabi singer Sharry Mann. In the video, the young and the old alike are seen dancing to cheer him up while the elderly man smiles and moves his hands to the beats of the song.

Over 35,000 people have watched the trending video on Twitter.

Monkey steals Mathura DM’s glasses during his field visit | Viral Video

Here is the video, have a look at it:

Several users had commented after watching the video. Users also believed that how music can aid in healing and be used as therapy.

A user said, "So adorable. This act definitely added more time and happiness to the old guy's life."

So adorable! This act definitely added more time and happiness in old guy's life.💝 — Ramandeep Singh (@13T00R) August 22, 2022

Many agreed with the IPS officer that Punjabis definitely have an undying spirit.

undoubtedly! — Sakshi Chand (@SakshiChand08) August 22, 2022

A user also found the video amazing and how many people were touched by the grandmother's embrace of the frail man.

Grandma 💛🥺 — Sukh 🌼 (@S4Earthh) August 23, 2022