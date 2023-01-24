'An engaging thriller with terrific climax': 1st review of 'Pathaan' claims

'I never take tension about such kind of films': Santoshi on 'Gandhi Godse' clash with 'Pathaan'

Mumbai, Jan 24: The stage is set for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's much-hyped 'Pathaan', which is hitting the screens worldwide on Wednesday. The movie, which was earlier facing a ban threat from the right-wing groups, is having a trouble-free release after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked his party leaders to stay away from making unnecessary comments against the film.

With the movie getting a positive response for the advance booking, 'Pathaan' is reportedly set for a good opening with many social media influencers of Bollywood claiming that the movie will get a gigantic opening.

As the countdown for the release of 'Pathaan' has started, here comes a positive push for the movie as a man, who claims to have access to overseas censor board reports, has given a thumbs-up for 'Pathaan'. He has called it "an entertaining mass movie."

How is 'Pathaan'?

"Review #Pathaan ! First of all there is #ShahRukhKhan in this movie then I must say #SRK NAAM HI KAFI HAI. What I can say about it's pure entertaining mass movie which has High Octane Stunts. #SRK entry is total paisa wasool. Engaging story with excellent direction. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️, [sic]" he tweeted.

#Pathaan is one of my “ Best Seen Action ” films in Bollywood till date. From beginning to ending it's gone through as an actionable thriller along with twists & turns. Beneath the whole movie, #SRK, #DeepikaPadukone & #JohnAbraham performances are Terrific! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) January 21, 2023

Climax of #Pathaan will Shock you ! Last 15 minutes has seat edging thrills !! Goosebumps! 🫣



The reviewer then states that it is a blockbuster film. "Review #Pathaan. This is a movie for all #ShahRukhKhan fans and from his introduction scene to the climax... he is ROCK SOLID in all those scenes !! The intensity that you get to see in his eyes is amazing. Engaging Action Thriller with Terrific Climax. BLOCKBUSTER," he concluded.

Review #Pathaan. This is a movie for all #ShahRukhKhan fans and from his introduction scene to the climax... he is ROCK SOLID in all those scenes !! The intensity that you get to see in his eyes is amazing. Engaging Action Thriller with Terrific Climax. BLOCKBUSTER.



However, the authenticity of his claims has always been questioned with the fans criticising him for spreading fake reports. There are times when his claims have gone horribly wrong.

#Pathaan = Mark my words, It will be Biggest Bollywood Blockbuster ever !



'Pathaan' Controversy

The movie had landed in a controversy following the release of 'Besharam Rang'. The vulgar had met with a lot of criticism from fans and right-wing groups along with some BJP leaders. With Prime Minister Modi urging the party leaders not to make unnecessary comments against movies, the film is now set for a release without any troubles.