AMU scholar Wani is with us says Hizbul Mujahideen

The Hizbul Mujahideen has confirmed that AMU scholar Mannan Wani has joined the outfit. The confirmation comes at a time when the police continue to probe whether Wani had joined the outfit or not.

"Joining of Manaan Wani exposes the Indian propaganda that the youths of Kashmir are joining militant ranks due to unemployment and economic distress," Salahuddin said in the statement to a Srinagar-based news gathering agency yesterday.

Wani, who belongs to Tikipora in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, went missing last week. He was scheduled to return home from Delhi on January 6.

The 26-year-old scholar was yesterday expelled by AMU following reports that he may have joined the terror group after his photograph, showing him with an AK-47 rifle, appeared in social media.

"From years on, educated and qualified youths of Kashmir have been joining Hizbul Mujahideen to take this ongoing freedom movement to logical conclusion. This spirit of youths is laudable," Salahuddin said, confirming that Wani had joined Hizbul Mujahideen, in the statement in Urdu.

Police had yesterday refused to deny or confirm the reports of Wani's joining the terror group, saying they were investigating the photograph of him brandishing the rifle on social media sites.

OneIndia News