India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Amritsar: As train ran over people, many seen clicking selfies

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Amritsar, Oct 20: As scores of Dussehra revellers watching the burning of Ravana effigy were mowed down by a passing train near Amritsar, the disturbing video footage of the accident showed many across the railway tracks filming the celebrations on their mobile phones when the tragedy struck.

    Amritsar: As train ran over people, many seen clicking selfies

    At least 61 people died and many more injured in the accident between Manawala and Ferozpur stations near Amritsar, when the train ran through the crowd that had assembled across the tracks to watch the Dussehra event.

    Also Read | Amritsar train accident: Clear case of trespassing say Railway officials

    Punjab minister Navjot Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was the chief guest at the programme, later said nobody knew how the accident happened as people were enjoying and also taking selfies standing on the tracks.

    Many, including political leaders, took to Twitter to express dismay over the selfie culture during such tragic incidents.

    "What a mindless & entirely avoidable tragedy! Watching this video you'd be hard pressed to imagine the scale of the tragedy considering the way people are nonchalantly filming away on their phones even after the train has run over people!," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

    Also Read | Bloody Friday: How the horrific Amritsar train accident that killed 61 take place

    Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon tweeted, it was so unbelievable that the train ran over the crowd "and they continued filming".

    Video footage of the accident on television channels showed several mobile phones flashing from across the tracks when the horrific accident occurred.

    During several other tragedies in the past, people were seen taking selfies, which has been criticised by many as apathy and disrespectful towards the victims.

    Read more about:

    amritsar train accident death mobile phones tragedy

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 12:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue