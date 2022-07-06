Amravati Killing: Autopsy report suggests Umesh Kolhe died due to deep neck injuries that reached his spine

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Nagpur, July 06: The autopsy report of 54-year-old chemist who was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra, revealed that he died died due to stab injuries sustained on the side of the neck. According to reports, the attack was carried out using a sharp weapon that reached his spine.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men between 10 pm and 10:30 pm on June 21 when he was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. He died during treatment at hospital. He had supported a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma, who made a comment on Prophet Muhammad in a TV debate.

The police arrested seven people in connection with the case. The arrested accused include Irfan Khan (32), the alleged mastermind behind the murder, along with Mudassar Ahmed alias Sonu Raza Sheikh Ibrahim (22), Shahrukh Pathan alias Badshasha Hidayat Khan (25), Abdul Taufik alias Nanu Sheikh Taslim (24), Shoeb Khan alias Bhurya Sabir Khan (22), Atib Rashid Aadil Rashid (22) and Yusuf Khan Bahadur Khan (44).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the FIR registered in the Amravati murder has called the gruesome killing of Umesh Kohle a terror act with the motive to terrorise "a section of people of India."

Umesh's killing had taken place a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver at his shop before posting videos online saying that they were avenging an insult to Islam. That case is also being probed by the NIA.

For the unversed, the BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma over a remark on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate that outraged the Muslim community.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 6, 2022, 12:57 [IST]