Amit Shah's magic will not work in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday claimed that the ways and methods of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah would not work in Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI, Siddaramaiah said, "Amit Shah's magic will not work in Karnataka."

Shah is in Karnataka to strategise with state BJP leaders, ahead of next year's assembly election.

Congress-governed Karnataka has 28 parliamentary constituencies - certainly not as many as Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP stormed to a famous assembly poll win this year - but enough to make it a valuable asset in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Today, Shah will first meet all BJP MPs and MLAs from Karnataka, and then, "chair meetings with the state's core group leaders, district presidents of the party and in-charges among others," PTI's report said.

The BJP is aiming to dislodge the Congress from the only big state, which sends 20 or more MPs to the Lok Sabha, it remains in power. The 224-seat assembly is likely to go to polls in May next year.

The Congress had captured power in the southern state in the last Assembly polls dethroning the BJP which was hit hard by a rebellion by B S Yeddyurappa, who had floated a party.

Yeddyurappa is back in the saffron fold and has been declared the BJP's chief ministerial candidate. The Congress campaign is being led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress and the BJP had won 122 and 40 seats respectively in the last assembly polls.

Since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah have got the better of the Congress a number of assembly elections. However, the Congress hopes to do well in Karnataka after putting up a spirited fight against the BJP in Gujarat.

OneIndia News