Amit Shah to visit Varanasi twice this month: Poll strategy likely on anvil

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is expected to visit Varanasi on November 12 to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Sammelan. The meeting is important considering the state of Uttar Pradesh will be going to polls next year.

The BJP came back strong in 2017 winning 312 seats in UP as opposed to coming fourth in the 2012 elections. Shah is expected to meet with BJP workers and discuss the preparations for the elections to be held next year.

Amit Shah has two scheduled visits to Varanasi this month, which incidentally is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency. While the first visit would be between November 12 and 13, the next one would take place between November 19 and 21.

The poll campaign in UP is being governed by the central leadership of the BJP. While Union Minister, Dharmender Pradhan is in the key position, party Vice President, Radha Mohan Singh is supervising the coordination efforts between the central and state unit.

Elections in UP are scheduled to be held either in February and March next year to elect 403 members of the legislative assembly. The schedule for the polls is likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India in India. The term of the current assembly will expire on May 14 2022.

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:03 [IST]