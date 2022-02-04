UP Election 2022: BJP marching ahead with resolve of '300 paar', says Amit Shah in Gorakhpur

Amit Shah to give detailed reply on Asaduddin Owaisi firing incident in Parliament on Feb 7

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 4: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly give a detailed reply in Parliament on February 7 over the firing incident on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said.

Following the incident, his threat levels were assessed afresh and given Z-category security with CRPF commandos protecting him round-the-clock, official sources said on Friday.

Under 'Z' category security, the second highest, CRPF commandos will be deployed for Owaisi's security 24X7. About 16-20 armed commandos will be deployed in shifts. He will also be provided with an escort and a pilot vehicle when he travels by road.

'Z-plus' is the highest category security provided to a person with high threat perception in India.

On the other hand, Owaisi asked the Election Commission to order an independent probe into the incident and one person involved in the episode was arrested and a pistol seized from him.

The police also said multiple teams are investigating the case. An inspector general of the Meerut zone was rushed in to supervise the probe.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 17:46 [IST]